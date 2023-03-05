A passenger believed to be in his late 60s has been found dead in a sprinter bus with registration number AS 1965-12 at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to Citi News sources, the deceased, whose identity is not yet known was found dead in the back seat of the vehicle.

The bus was from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. The sad incident occurred on Friday, 3rd March 2023 around 4:00pm.

The driver of the vehicle who gave his name as Shama says his attention was only drawn to the man’s death after he was prompted by a hawker at the lorry station after safe arrival.

“I was driving, and he told me that he was not feeling too well. He had a paper in his hand, and so I took it and called a number on the paper but no one answered.”

“A woman close to him in the car even requested that he gets down to urinate. But he refused. After a while, when we got to Mankessim, a hawker drew my attention that the man behind me is dead.”

“We reported to the police and the body has been taken to the morgue. Even after his death, we have tried reaching the number but all to no avail.”

GPRTU Chairman for Mankessim, Kweku Hameed says this is the first time the station has witnessed such an incident.

“I was in church when my vice chairman called to inform me that a passenger had died in a vehicle that came from Kumasi to Mankessim. I had to come to the station to assist and see how best the body will be preserved at the morgue.”