A police dispatch rider, G/L/CPL Rauf Iddrisu who was escorting a convoy from Accra towards Kumasi has been crashed to death.

The incident which occurred on March 3, 2023, at Osino, a section of the road on the main Accra-Kumasi highway.

According to police sources, Rauf Iddrisu crash head on with a Kia Grandbird VIP bus with registration number GW 9944-10 driven by suspect driver, 44-year-old Samuel Boateng.

The impact of the crash saw the Honda motorcycle belonging to Addrisu totally mangled.

The remains of the officer has since been transported to the police hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Citi News can also confirm that another experienced police dispatch rider with the Eastern Regional Command has passed on after a short illness.

Chief Inspector Stephen Mensah died yesterday at the Koforidua Central Hospital in Koforidua where he was on admission receiving treatment.