The Northern regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) of secretly registering people for Ghana cards in their homes.

Executives of the party in the region are urging party supporters across the country especially in the Zabzugu constituency to monitor and report any such activity.

The NDC made this allegation at Zabzugu constituency in the Northern Region when the party held a health walk on Saturday morning, March 12.

He commended the 137 NDC MPs for their stand against the Electoral Commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) to make the Ghana card the sole identification for registration of the Voter Card.

Addressing the gathering, the Northern Regional Organiser of NDC, Abdulai Baba Zee said, “I have said it, and I’m going to say it again, we are most proud of our 137 MPs. The good fight they are doing, we are with them. We pray to God to give them the strength to continue the fight. We are sending this warning once again to Jean Mensa and the NPP–all that they are doing to rig the 2024 elections, we are not going to accept it.

“We have equally picked up signals that the NPP is clandestinely registering people for the Ghana card, secretly in their houses. We are saying that anytime anybody sees anybody in Zabzugu doing all manner of registrations, and it is not in the NIA’s office or EC’s office, please I beg you, don’t allow that person to come out of that house”.