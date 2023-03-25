Former President John Dramani Mahama is appalled by how some NDC MPs voted for President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees despite a contrary directive by the party.

The NDC had earlier asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

The position was to force President Akufo-Addo to significantly reduce the size of his government.

But after a secret vote, all the nominees were approved despite the absence of three MPs from the majority side in Parliament.

The outcome of Friday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

The former President in a Facebook post said “Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party. I am also disappointed.”

He asked those responsible for the betrayal to do some serious soul-searching and learn to place the national interest over personal interest.

He is equally disappointed in the President’s refusal to seize the opportunity to “realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the Chieftaincy minister resigned.”

“Clearly in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, his NPP administration and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people.”

He insisted that government can still run effectively with not more than 60 ministers, especially in the face of the current economic challenges.

“For our grassroots members and all Ghanaians who are disappointed by this insensitivity, I urge you not to despair.”

“2024 offers us an opportunity to work hard to defeat this reckless government that seeks to destroy our democracy and the very livelihoods of Ghanaians- an opportunity for us to work and build the Ghana we all want from January 07, 2025,” he added.

