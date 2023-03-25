The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga is very disappointed at members of the National Democratic Congress who voted to approve six new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite an earlier warning.

Parliament after hours of voting approved the ministers on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The Minority caucus in Parliament earlier insisted it will not approve the ministers in line with a directive from the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

But after a secret vote, all the nominees were approved despite the absence of three MPs from the majority side in Parliament.

The outcome of Friday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

Speaking on the Big Issue, Citi TV/Citi FM’s news analysis programme on Saturday, Mr. Mahama Ayariga said “we still had confidence in each other that ultimately we would vote for the party’s position. It was disappointing because the numbers were too many. And all of us stand indicted no matter what we say.”

“It is so disappointing that we have led our rank and file to this position.”

“Our issue with this is not necessarily about the individuals in question. We are talking about the size of government. We have communicated this stance enough for all members to come to terms with this.”

What bothers him is that, the party’s stance was hinged on the national interest, and is baffled that after agreeing to reject the nominees, some members of the Minority betrayed them.

“We have totally disappointed Ghanaians who believed in us and bought into our argument against the size of government. We actually have no moral right to talk about the issue anymore.”

He wants the Minority caucus of the house and the leadership of the NDC to as a matter of urgency meet to deliberate on the issue.