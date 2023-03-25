The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana and the General Overseer of The Pottersville Church International, Covenant Christian Leadership College, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu has appealed to the United Nations and Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to assist Ghana to achieve sustainable developed water systems.

He observed that Ghana is faced with the illegal mining (galamsey) menace, which has destroyed the water bodies in the country.

The situation, Amb. Dr Samuel Owusu noted may affect the sustainability of water in the country, which may go a long way to affect future generations, therefore the need to salvage the situation now.

He made the appeal at the United Nations Global Water Sustainable Conference held in New York, United Nations Assembly Hall, in the United States of America (USA).

The three-day event held from March 22nd to March 24th, 2023 was aimed at reaffirming the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The programme featured statements from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, H. E. Antonio Gutierrez, the President of the Conference, the President of the General Assembly and the Chair of the United Nations Water.

Delegations from member states, the European Union, United States Government, Associate Members of the Regional Commission, Intergovernmental Organizations, International Financial Institutions, Specialised Organizations, NGOs, and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC),

Members.

Amb. Dr Samuel Owusu represented the West African Mission of the International Association of World Peace Advocate and Ghana respectively.

Speaking at the Conference, he said,” Even though our President, the government is doing well, we need organisations, NGOs, we need the United Nations to also assist us to be able to build sustainable developed water systems in our country.”

Meanwhile, the Peace Ambassador said aside building contacts with persons who are interested in the development of water in the various countries, he has also learnt a lot about how technology is used to develop water and is willing to share with the country for the development of its water bodies.