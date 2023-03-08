Ghanaians anxiously waiting to hear a few remarks from the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the mayhem unleashed on residents of Ashaiman by the military have their hopes dashed as the first gentleman of the land was silent on the issue when he delivered the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday.

Violence-seeking gun-wielding military personnel stormed Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn March 7, 2023, with helicopters and armoured vehicles, to brutalise civilians following the murder of a military officer, Trooper Sherriff Imoro, who was allegedly stabbed in the town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Reasons for his murder are currently not known.

Some Ghanaians, especially Ashaiman residents were looking forward to hearing some comments from the President on the matter, but he went mute on the issue throughout the 23-page speech he read in Parliament.

The innocent residents were lined up and beaten to a pulp as the town became what residents described as a ‘ghost’ area.

Social media was on Tuesday awash with videos and photos from Ashaiman on the brutalities.

Those who were able to escape from the claws of the military locked themselves up in their rooms unable to go to work or attend any business of interest.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement justified the brutalities adding that the raid was not to avenge the death of the soldier but to fish out perpetrators of heinous crimes.

GAF announced that its high command sanctioned the swoop.

The Ghana Armed Forces in the statement announced that following the operation at Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, the military personnel picked up about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and have since handed them over to the Military Police.

GAF said the suspects will later be handed over to the police for screening and further action.