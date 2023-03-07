Award-winning afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has condemned the recent happenings in Ashaiman.

Residents of Ashaiman accused the military of attacking them following the death of a young soldier believed to have been killed by a gang in the area on March 5, 2023.

In their quests to avenge the death of their colleague, some military men prevented people in the area from going out and brutalized some of them.

The issue stirred huge reactions from some celebrities and individuals on social media.

In this regard, Stonebwoy who is regarded as the leader of the youth of Ashaiman added his voice to the condemnation of the military and the alleged killing of the soldier.

The celebrated dancehall artiste who is currently in America took to Twitter and wrote:

“It’s 9 a.m. in New York, and I’m just waking up to the news of what’s going on in my beloved Ashaiman. I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether they relate to the brutalization of innocent civilians or the unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces. May all those culpable be found out and made to face the law fully.”

