The six new ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo in February 2023, have finally been approved by Members of Parliament after some nerve-racking hours in the House.

The Appointments Committee could not recommend the approval of the nominees on consensus compelling the House to vote to decide the fate of the minister-designates.

Voting took about an hour, followed by sorting of the ballot papers and later counting by some staff of Parliament.

After counting was done, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin announced the results in which all the ministers and a deputy minister nominee were approved by Parliament.

The Minority Caucus had earlier vowed to reject all the ministers, but this was not achieved as some National Democratic Congress legislators voted in favour of the nominees.

Check how the MPs voted below:

KT Hammond (Minister-designate for Trade and Industry)

154 YES votes

116 NO votes

1 rejected ballot

1 abstention

Bryan Acheampong (Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture)

167 YES votes

98 NO votes

4 rejected ballots

3 abstentions

Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs)

147 YES votes

122 NO votes

3 abstentions

Mohammed Amin Adam (Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance)

152 YES votes

117 NO votes

1 rejected ballot

2 abstentions

Osei Bonsu Amoah (Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development)

149 YES votes

120 NO votes

3 abstentions

Dr. Stephan Amoah (Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry)

146 YES votes

123 No votes

3 abstentions