Vodafone Ghana recently celebrated International Women’s Day with a focus on equity. As part of the event, Vodafone Ghana organized a “Munch N Learn” session on March 7, 2023, with two inspiring women who shared their success stories in navigating the world of technology and international development.

The event was graced by Rosy Fynn and Adelaide Addo Fening, two accomplished women with a wealth of experience in their respective fields.

During the session, Adelaide Addo Fening shared her journey in international development and the need for women to give themselves permission to embrace equity. She emphasized the importance of transitioning from the private sector to international development, where women often take up multiple roles and responsibilities without considering their careers. Adelaide also highlighted the importance of recognizing what is important to women as they strive to balance their work and family life. She encouraged women to take intentional steps towards embracing equity, stating that it always starts with someone and somewhere.

Rosy Fynn shared her experience of working for years in telecommunications and how technology has always been an integral part of her life. She spoke about the challenges of balancing family and career and emphasized the need to recognize that men can be allies in the pursuit of equity.

Vodafone Ghana is committed to unlocking the potential of African youth and women, and the company’s week-long celebration of International Women’s Day underscores this commitment. The event provided a platform for women to share their experiences and highlighted the importance of embracing equity in the workplace.

Rosy Fynn and Adelaide Addo Fening are both accomplished women with impressive track records. Rosy is currently the Ghana Country Head at the Mastercard Foundation, where she oversees the delivery of the foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy, aimed at enabling young Ghanaian men and women to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. Prior to joining the Mastercard Foundation, Rosy was the CEO of Busy Internet, a leading 4G internet provider in Ghana.

Adelaide Addo Fening is an international development consultant with over 25 years of experience working across Ghana and internationally. Her work has focused on program management, public policy, institutional development, civil society strengthening, and promoting gender equality and inclusive development approaches.

Vodafone Ghana’s celebration of International Women’s Day with an emphasis on digital equity is a positive step towards promoting gender equality in the workplace. The event provided a platform for women to share their experiences and highlighted the importance of embracing equity in the pursuit of career success.