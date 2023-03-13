The family of a middle-aged man who was shot to death by an anti-robbery team in Wa has given the police a 24-hour ultimatum to reach out to them and render an unqualified apology for unjustifiably tagging the deceased as an armed robber.

The family maintains that contrary to the narration by the police, the victim, Abubakari Shahid was a law-abiding citizen who never engaged in any robbery as alleged by the police.

At a press conference in Wa today March 13, the family said the killing was a clear act of unprofessionalism, adding that they will resort to the law court to seek justice for the victim should the police fail to meet the deadline of their ultimatum.

“We are therefore calling on the police to come out and clear the air on the issue to allow the soul of our brother to rest in peace without being tagged as an armed robber. The police should accept their mistake, show remorse and apologise to the family for unjustifiably taking the life of our member. The police should reach out to the family and take steps to find an amicable solution to the matter, ” Mohammed Tamin, a family member and President of Dondoli said.

The mother of the late Shahid says the condition of her sick husband has worsened since the news broke about the death of their son.

She appealed for an independent investigation into the robbery tag to allow for the soul of her son to rest in peace.

“We are calling for an independent investigation into this case, the investigation will prove my son innocent,” Zainab Abunakar, mother of the late Shahid said.

It was a solemn moment as family members, friends and sympathizers gathered to observe the three-day Islamic funeral rites of the late Abubakar Shahid who was shot and killed by the police last Wednesday on suspicion that he was a robber.

Special prayers were observed for the late Shahid not only as a committed Muslim but also to ask for God to intervene in the fight to get justice for him.

The deceased is reported to have been killed by the police anti-robbery taskforce over his alleged connection to a robbery gang that has been operating within Wa and its environs.