A woman believed to be in her late 40s has been arrested by some residents of Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region for allegedly stealing petty items.

Usually, when such persons are nabbed in the enclave, they are handed over to the Gomoa Budumburam Police for onward action, but the residents compelled the 40-year-old woman to desilt gutters instead to serve as a deterrent to others.

Residents say on countless occasions she has been granted bail even after being arrested for stealing hence the need to engage her in scut work as a form of punishment.

Here are some residents recounting their ordeal in the hands of the suspect.

“We all work here in Gomoa Budumburam but this woman here is a thief and if you underestimate her she will surprise you. She is very rich and has been doing this for some time now. She disguises herself so you will underestimate her. I deal in glass frames and this woman stole some of my work, and it cost me over six thousand cedis. My customers might think that I have not done their work and have spent their money because of this woman. She has a big bag she uses in her operation”.

“She is really troubling us here and because she is a woman we find it difficult to deal with her. But what I know is that she is being made to desilt the gutters as a form of punishment”.