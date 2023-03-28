The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have vowed not to relent on its effort to fish out Members of Parliament who went against the party’s orders to approve six new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Former President John Dramani Mahama among other NDC bigwigs condemned the Minority MPs who betrayed the express will of the party.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Organizer of the NDC, Joseph Yamin said the party will crack the whip.

“We won’t create a platform for you to be able to get to the house, only for you to turn against the actions and directives. We will not stop until we fish out who and who [did that] and if we find out, it’s going to be a step to deter others. We sometimes behave as if we are the only political party in this country.

Mr. Yamin recalled, “I remember that when the NPP MPs decided that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should step down, the Minority supported their claim, and a decision was to be taken on the floor of Parliament. A directive from the head office of the NPP to the very MPs who said that the Finance Minister should resign asking them to go by the party’s position, and they did”.

Background

Following six new ministers appointed by the President and their subsequent vetting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

The position was to force President Akufo-Addo to significantly reduce the size of his government.

But after a secret vote on March 24, all the nominees were approved after they secured huge vote margins.

The outcome of Friday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

Some members of the NDC have all slammed the Minority MPs for endorsing the new ministers.

The Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency in the Upper East Region, Mahama Ayariga says he is not aware that Minority MPs took money to approve President Nana Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees.

He said though the allegations are being bandied around after the nominees were approved by the Majority and many Minority MPs despite an explicit order to them by the NDC leadership to reject the ministers, he has no evidence to the effect that money changed hands for votes.