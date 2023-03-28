Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch is proposing that a framework should be developed to guide the administration of schools should government grant financial autonomy to educational institutions.

The comment comes after a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, called on government to grant Senior High Schools some independence which will allow them mobilise funds to complement government’s effort.

In an interview with Citi News, the Executive Director for Eduwatch, Kofi Asare, said regulation is needed as parents are already supporting schools.

“Let’s not pretend that parents are not contributing to the feeding of students when everyone knows that parents are also contributing. It’s only when you continue to pretend that there will be a gap of a missing framework to regulate the contributions. The earlier the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) realise that playing ignorance of the fact that parents have been contributing to feeding students when there is no food in schools, the better”.

He further added, “It’s important to have a framework to regulate so that the ministry will determine which contributions are necessary and which ones are potentially exclusive or has the potential of undermining or constricting access to secondary education. The earlier that realisation is made the better”.