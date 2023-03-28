The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described comments by the Vice President of the United States on LGBTQ issues as undemocratic.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, during her engagement with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, said she had addressed the issue with the President and considers it a matter of human rights.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the clergy, Alban Bagbin took a swipe at Kamala Harris.

“I was so happy when I read that Pope Francis directed that no Reverend Father should celebrate over gay or lesbian marriage. Rome has spoken, and it’s final. Committee members that we refer the Bill to, don’t be intimidated by any person. Please let the report flow, we will be guided by our constitution, so what are you afraid of?”

The Speaker added, “as the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris did yesterday, these things should not be tolerated, that is undemocratic. What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed”.

He also slammed President Akufo-Addo, saying he has no authority to intervene in the proposed Anti LGBTQ bill which is currently before Parliament.

“A word to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. There’s no way he can intervene. That answer he gave, wait until we pass it, and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in. In terms of the law which is part of the policy, we will finalise it, then the executive has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear,” he stated.