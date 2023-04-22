Some concerned and disgruntled members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Afram Plains South constituency have written to the party’s Functional Executive Council (FEC) to exempt the constituency from their upcoming parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

The members in their letter cautioned the party not to feel compelled to hold elections in the constituency when there are outstanding issues to be resolved.

“We invoke the powers of the Functional Executive Council (FEC) and the Council of Elders of our party to as a matter of urgency, intervene and withhold Afram Plains South parliamentary primaries to avert the political cataclysm that is looming over the constituency,” the disgruntled members wrote.

The disgruntled members further pleaded that “the FEC must expunge the Afram Plains South constituency from the impending Parliamentary primaries in order to protect their own integrity and that of our party the NDC as per the earlier letters issued by FEC.”

Read the full letter here