All is set for the 2023 edition of the Family Consecration Service put together by Citi TV and Citi FM.

The event comes off tomorrow, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the North Industrial Area branch of Winners Chapel Ghana, adjacent the O.A bus terminal, Circle, from 6am to 12 noon.

Families will gather for the service to pray for God’s guidance, protection, and blessings for the remaining months of the year.

The six-hour service will be led by Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, resident pastor of Citi TV/Citi FM and a host of other pastors including Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike Noagbewonu.

There will be additional prayers offered on finances, marriages, relationships, health among other aspects of family life.

The Family Consecration Service usually begins the stations’ Family Month events every year.

This year, it began with special live prayer sessions on Citi FM dubbed Seasons of Prayers at midnight (12am-1am), early morning (4am to 6am) and midday every weekday throughout the month of April.

The Service offers thousands of listeners and viewers the opportunity to come together and pray for their families.

Couples will also be given the opportunity to renew their vows.

Many family members who participated in the Family Consecration in previous years have testified of varied experiences of success from the programme.