Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, tourism consultant and Brand Strategist, Abeiku Santana received an invitation from the Cidade da Praia (Camara Municipal da Praia), to the much-anticipated Kriol Jazz Festival 2023, held in the beautiful island nation of Cabo Verde.

It was truly an unforgettable trip that left him mesmerized by the exceptional performances, immersed in the rich culture, tantalized by the delicious food, and touched by the warmth and hospitality of the people.

The Kriol Jazz Festival is a celebration of music that brings together artists from various African, Caribbean, and Latin American countries to showcase their talents and share their unique musical styles.

The festival, held in the picturesque capital city of Praia in Cabo Verde, is a melting pot of rhythms, melodies, and sounds that captivate the senses and left the audience in awe.

The performances at the festival were nothing short of breathtaking. From Afrobeat to reggae, jazz to salsa, the eclectic mix of genres and styles was a true feast for music lovers. The stage was graced by renowned artists from across the globe, including local Cabo Verdean musicians, who brought their soulful melodies and infectious beats to life.

The energy and passion exuded by the performers were contagious, and the audience was swept away by the electrifying performances that left us craving for more.

At the second day of the festival, Cape Verdean singer and performer Tcheka and America artist Roosevelt Coolier wowed the crowd with their batuque electro-acoustic guitar performance and Jazz music respectively.

The setting of the festival was equally enchanting. Cabo Verde, a group of ten volcanic islands located off the coast of West Africa, is known for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant culture. The festival venue, nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Praia, provided a stunning backdrop for the performances, creating an unforgettable ambience that added to the overall experience.

One of the highlights of the trip was the opportunity to get abreast with the rich culture of Cabo Verde. The country has a unique blend of African, Portuguese, and Brazilian influences, reflected in its music, dance, cuisine, and way of life. I had the pleasure of interacting with the friendly and welcoming Cabo Verdean people, who radiated warmth and hospitality.

Their pride in their culture and traditions was evident in their music, dance, and customs, and it was a privilege to be a part of it.

Speaking of food, Cabo Verdean cuisine is a true delight for the taste buds. From fresh seafood to hearty stews, grilled meats to flavourful rice dishes, the local gastronomy is a fusion of African, Portuguese, and Brazilian flavours.

Their delicious local dishes, such as Cachupa, a traditional slow-cooked stew with corn, beans, and meat or fish, and Grogue, a local distilled spirit made from sugarcane, which added to the culinary experience of the trip.

Beyond the festival and cultural experiences, Cabo Verde has a lot to offer. The islands boast of stunning beaches, rugged landscapes, and a rich history that is reflected in its architecture and landmarks.

Exploring the local markets, wandering through the cobblestone streets of Praia, and soaking in the breathtaking views of the ocean and mountains were some of the unforgettable moments of my trip.

Speaking about his experience, Abeiku Santana said, “The experience at the Kriol Jazz Festival 2023 in Cabo Verde was truly extraordinary.”

According to him, “From the soul-stirring performances to the vibrant culture, delicious food, and warm hospitality of the people, it was a journey that left an indelible mark on my heart”.