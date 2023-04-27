Five persons are currently facing prosecution for preventing engineers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) from carrying out their duties at Otweso a community near Nkrurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to the management of ECG, a timely intervention from the police prevented the community members from clashing with its engineers.

Similarly, an assemblyman at Apinaman who through the information centre instigated the community against personnel of ECG at Akwatia district is also assisting the police with investigations.

These incidents are among the challenges faced by the Eastern Regional Office of the power distribution company during its month-long revenue mobilization exercise that was made known at a press briefing today in Koforidua.

Eastern Regional Manager of the ECG, Ing. Mrs. Sariel Etwire also admonished customers in the region to desist from illegal activities which have negative consequences on their operations.

“We appeal to our cherished customers once again to desist from illegal activities which have negative effects on our operations, and we also want to urge our customers to use our new payment platforms such as the enhanced mobile app and the shortcode *226# to ensure that they pay their bills in the comfort of their homes.”

Mrs. Etwire also disclosed that out of the GH¢231 million target set by the region, an amount of GH¢63.6 million was collected from debtors.