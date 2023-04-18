The Accra East region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has retrieved over 40 fake meters at Oyarifa in the Dodowa District.

The task force discovered the fake meters on their routine checks to inspect the health of ECG meters.

The Commercial Manager of the Accra East Region, Jonathan Asante indicated that the power distribution company has been facing such incidents for some time now, but it always finds it difficult to apprehend the culprits because persons hardly volunteer information to it.

“Even if it is our staff that is behind this, we are ready to take them on, but it is difficult to find the truth because the people here are not willing to open up to us.”

“Some of the customers have been using these meters for years and it is just a few of them that were truthful enough to come and notify us,” Mr. Asatente added.

The Public Relations Manager of the Accra East Region of ECG also disclosed that the ECG has been to the area sometime back and removed those meters only to return to meet them reconnected.

“Some of the team came here first and noticed that there were meters that were not from the ECG, and so we removed some of them but as we came today, we realized that they have reconnected again. It is difficult to tell the number of customers that are involved but at the end of the day, we will find out the numbers involved.”