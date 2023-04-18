Christian businessmen and women across the world are expected to converge at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from 13th to 15 July 2023 to discuss ideas on how to render their services effectively in developing their respective nations.

The theme for the conference which is “empowered for service” is expected to bring together more than 2,000 businessmen and women to also discuss investment opportunities to maximize the fortunes of Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference to throw more light on the 2023 Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Convention, the National President, Emmanuel Mahama expressed the hope that, a lot of revenue would be generated for the country.

“When you bring some 2,000 people together to gather in one locality, then you have created an economic engine that can result in multiplier effect. First, of the people that are coming and some 1000 and over are visitor traffic. They will pay for visa fees. They will move from the airport to their hotels. They will stay in first-class hotels for about four or five days. They will eat. They will shop. They will visit tourist sites and these alone will create millions of dollars within the week that we are organizing the convention”, he noted.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Dr. George Prah believes that the convention will be of immense benefit to participants outside the country.

“They will spend at least a week or more. Why because they will want to know about Ghana. They want to have a feel of Africa, and they want to engage and do business with people in a part of the world, they have never done before. I think that, spending that amount of time in a country that you have intentions to invest in is very important because you know things better and understand things better. They are here with us. They are fellowshipping with us. They are staying even after the convention. The depth and quality of engagement I expect will translate into concrete business ideas”, he added.

The 2023 convention is the second of its kind in Africa since FGBMFI was founded 71 years ago. The first was in Nigeria. The convention coincides with the election of the first African International President, Francis Owusu, a Ghanaian business executive.