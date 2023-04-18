A three-day outreach dubbed the Ramadan Community Outreach by Road 2 Jannah and KGL Foundation commenced on Monday 17th April 2023.

The groups made their first donation to the Akropong School for the Blind. Items donated included bags of rice, cartons of milk, packs of brown sugar, packs of bottled water and carbonated drinks, cooking oil, boxes of Lipton, clothes, shoes, and sandals.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the two foundations, the CEO of KGL Foundation, Mr. Elliot Dadey, made it clear to the students and management that his outfit and Road 2 Jannah Foundation will continue to support the school even beyond the Ramadan period.

Receiving the donation on behalf of management and students of the school, Mr Sowuh said, they are grateful for their inclusion in this year’s outreach and called on other benevolent organizations and individuals to support this great initiative.

The team then moved to the Chief Imam’s residence in Accra to donate similar items.

This was in honour of a promise made to the Chief Imam when he was presented with a citation last week.

On its part, Road 2 Jannah Foundation expressed appreciation to all donors and called for more support.

The outreach takes another turn to the Weija Leprosarium and Abossey Okai Zongo Tuesday 18th April 2023, on Day 2 and Wednesday 19th April 2023 at Rahma Orphanage Home Alajo to climax the outreach on Day 3.