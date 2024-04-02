To commemorate the Easter festivities, KGL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the KGL Group, held its EasterFest food drive on Monday at Elmina – Ayisa in the Central Region.

The event on the theme,’A Day of Giving and Gratitude’, was held on Easter Monday at Elmina – Ayisa (near new Premix Fuel Storage Facility)

Mr. Nii Annorbah-Sarpei, Programs Manager speaking on behalf of Mr. Elliot Dadey, CEO of the KGL Foundation emphasized the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to giving back to society. “Easter is a time for reflection and expressing gratitude,” Mr. Sarpei stated. “Through EasterFest, we aimed to share the blessings of the season with those in need within our community”, Mr. Sarpei said.

The food drive specifically targeted 500 people, and the KGL Foundation ensured they received meals during the event.

Joining Hands for the Community

The event saw participation from KGL Group’s Fuel Automation subsidiary. Mr. Fauzan Shamsudeen, Project Engineer, spoke about his motivations for joining the KGL Foundation’s efforts. “Fuel Automation shares the KGL Group’s commitment to social responsibility,” Mr. Shamsudeen remarked. “EasterFest allowed us to give back to the communities where we operate, especially Elmina, which has embraced our automated premix fuel dispensing points”.

Local Leaders Lend Their Support

Representatives of the Member of Parliament for KEEA and the Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Area; Nana Kwamina Tsiquaye, Chief of Sibil, and Hon. Philip Bosomtwi Amoah, a prominent community leader, all attended the event, signifying their strong support for KGL Foundation’s initiative.

Building a Brighter Future, Together

The KGL Foundation’s EasterFest served as a day of compassion and community engagement. Through collaborative efforts, the event brought the joy of Easter to those in need and fostered a spirit of giving back in Elmina.

About the KGL Foundation

The KGL Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of KGL Group, a leading Ghanaian conglomerate. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower communities and promote sustainable development in Ghana through its key thematic areas; Health, Education, Sports, Arts & Culture, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.