The substantial 400% surge in passport fees has created a challenging situation for passport applicants and agents in the Ashanti region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced upward adjustments in its fees and charges for services effective Monday, April 1, 2024.

The Ministry in a statement clarified that this decision aligns with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform its valued clients that, in accordance with the fees and charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I 2481). There will be an adjustment in the fees and charges for all services provided by the Ministry. The adjustment will take effect from Monday, 1st April 2024.”

The processing fee for an expedited 48-page passport now costs GH¢800, while the 32-page application costs GH¢700.

“Expedited Application 48 Pages GH¢800.00. Expedited Application 32 Pages GH¢700.00.Standard Application 32 Pages GH¢500.00. Standard Application 48 Pages GH¢644.00,” the Ministry added.

Agents are apprehensive about the impact of the price hike on their operations, while applicants are worried about the prevailing economic conditions in the country and are advocating for a decrease in prices.

In an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, several applicants expressed that the inflated prices would impose an extra burden on their financial resources.

Despite this, they remain resolute in their quest to secure their passports and explore opportunities overseas for an improved standard of living.

On the other hand, some believe that the price increase should have been phased in over time.

They are also calling for improvements in the processing timeline, proposing an expedited date for passport issuance as opposed to the initial three-month timeframe for standard services.

“The new prices are too high for me because I just completed school and if I want to travel outside, I have to come and pay GH500 for 32 pages which I think is too high for me. So I think that the government should look into it especially the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament and look at how the prices can be adjusted to a minimum of GH200 or GH150. Most of the youth are unemployed. I am a graduate, I am unemployed.”

“I don’t think it will prevent people from not moving outside. We must work hard as youth and then get whatever amount that we need to get and go out of the country if you so wish.”

Another indicated that “I side with the government, but it should have been progressive. I don’t think it is a way of restricting people from travelling out of the country.”

