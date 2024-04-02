Kenyan President William Ruto is expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) for a three-day state visit.

During the visit, Kenya and Ghana are set to sign bilateral agreements covering areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, education and research, public service, and capacity building.

Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, arrived in Accra on Monday evening ahead of President Ruto’s visit. He was welcomed at Kotoka International Airport by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Eliphas Barine.

Last March, Ghana announced plans to strengthen business relations with Kenya by leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by establishing an Export Trade House (ETH).

In September 2022, Kenya shipped its first consignment of locally made batteries to Ghana, following its selection among seven countries to pilot the continental free trade area, to facilitate the movement of goods and services across Africa.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Kenya’s exports to Ghana in 2021 were valued at $10.3 million.

Key products exported from Ghana to Kenya during the same period included cocoa powder, rubber, and other live plants, cuttings, and slips, as well as mushroom spawn.