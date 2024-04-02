As political parties prepare for the 2024 general elections in December, a concerning trend of voter apathy is emerging in key regions, a report by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed.

The yet-to-be-released report by the organisation indicates that the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, which are pivotal in the electoral landscape, are leading in voter apathy.

In a post on X, Global InfoAnalytics stated: “A poll conducted in March and due for release later this week, provides an early warning indication for voter apathy within certain demographics. Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western regions lead the pack of voters who say they will not vote in December 2024.”

The reports suggest that votes that will come from the Ashanti Region will greatly affect both parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as 23% of participants stated that they were not going to vote. The region is the stronghold of the NPP.

The Greater Accra Region, though a swing region, came second with 22% voter apathy. It was followed by the Western Region with 14%.

