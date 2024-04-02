The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has criticized the Nungua Traditional Council over the recent marriage between Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a 13-year-old girl.

The traditional ceremony took place on March 30, 2024, and has sparked outrage among Ghanaians, leading to calls for the arrest of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, who claims that the girl will not be expected to fulfil marital duties until she turns 18.

In a statement on April 2, 2024, the NCCE expressed concern about the situation and emphasized that cultural practices that are illegal and unconstitutional have no place in Ghana’s democracy.

The Commission reminded the Ga Traditional Council of the Children’s Act, Act 560 of 1998, which states that the minimum age of marriage shall be 18 years and prohibits forcing a child into betrothal, dowry transactions, or marriage.

The NCCE also referred to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which recognizes the existence of ethnic groups in the country but also abolishes traditional practices that are injurious to an individual’s health and well-being.

“The NCCE wishes to remind the Ga Traditional Council that the Children’s Act, Act 560 of 1998, Section 13, (1&2) provides that “The minimum age of marriage of whatever kind shall be eighteen years”. It is also worth pointing out that the same section of the Children’s Act says that “No person shall force a child (a) to be betrothed; (b) to be the subject of a dowry transaction; or (c) to be married”. While the Nungua Traditional Council contends that this union is voluntary, it is unclear to the NCCE how a pre-pubescent, pre-teen minor can consent to such an arrangement.”

The Commission urged the Nungua Traditional Council to review its practices under the laws and the Constitution of Ghana and to refrain from actions that may negatively impact the youth of Nungua.

NCCE also called for the intervention of the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and the Department of Social Welfare to ensure the protection of the child’s best interests and the removal of child marriages from customary practices.

