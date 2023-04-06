On Tuesday 4th April 2023, Road 2 Jannah Foundation and its official sponsor for the Ramadan Community Outreach “RCO’23” KGL Foundation paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit was to announce the common goal of the two foundations and their impact on society.

In his address, the CEO/Founder of Road 2 Jannah Foundation, Kamaru Abdulai spoke about their upcoming project dubbed the Ramadan Community Outreach “RCO’23” which seeks to support some five selected communities in the country with the distribution of food items and provisions.

The said project which is to kick-start later in April 2023, will reach out to Akropong School For The Blind, The Blind Community at Abossey Okai Zongo, Fadama, Weija, Leprosarium, Rahma Orphanage Home.

The CEO of KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey in a media interaction said, his outfit is supporting the outreach to help in the fight against poverty alleviation.

He reiterated KGL Foundation’s commitment to continue supporting Road 2 Jannah Foundation, collaborate to become agents of change in societies and urged other corporate organizations to come on board to push such brilliant initiatives.

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was honoured with a citation by Road 2 Jannah Foundation, and advise that youth groups must emulate what Road 2 Jannah Foundation is doing and refrain from activities that will not ensure any benefits to society