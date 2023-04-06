The leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service led by the Comptroller General has visited the family of the slain immigration officer who died last Monday.

The late officer who was with two other officers was shot by unknown gunmen in Bawku in the Upper East Region whiles they were in a private vehicle toward town to get something to eat after work.

Three officers of the Immigration Service were shot at while driving from Bawku to Missiga resulting in the death of 42-year-old Philip Motey.

The other two officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, were also shot multiple times and are currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

On the back of this, the leadership of the Ghana Immigration Service visited the family to commiserate and express their condolences.

Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Immigration Service, Chief Superintendent Amoako-Atta addressing the family disclosed the willingness of the Immigration Service to provide a befitting burial for the late Motey.

“We have lost a gallant officer, you have lost a son and the country has lost a very hardworking and gallant Ghanaian in the service of his country and we are here to commiserate with the family and let you know that whatever it takes to give our departed officer, brother, son, a befitting farewell, we are ready to do that.”

Family members of the late officer could not hide their grief as they were seen visibly wailing about the passage of their beloved brother.