Grammy award-winning American gospel artiste, Don Moen is excited about the upcoming Harvest Praise concert.

Don Moen, in an interview on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV ahead of the concert, said God is set to do a new thing with his people, and he is excited to partake in it.

“I don’t know if you have seen the advertisements for the Jesus Revolution movie that is coming out in the US. There is a lot of talk about a move of God and revival. I want to be a part of that, and that is why I am here. I believe God is going to do something new. My part is a small part.”

“I believe that something new is going to spring forth in Ghana.”

Harvest Praise is an annual gospel music outreach program, initiated by Harvest International Ministries (HIM) in 1998 and held on every Good Friday.

The biggest gospel musical concert has since helped people who hitherto did not know Christ, come to have an amazing relationship with their maker.

The annual event has also been used to project local and international talents in the gospel music industry.

This year’s event dubbed the ’Silver Jubilee Edition’ promises to be an unforgettable experience as lovers and fans of gospel music will be treated to a night of quality gospel music on Good Friday, 7th April 2023.

Other artistes on the bill to thrill the audience include Nigerian Gospel artiste Moses Bliss, Harvest Gospel Choir, and a host of other surprise gospel artistes.

The Harvest Gospel Choir will also take the opportunity of the event to launch its own album.

The 25th Harvest praise tickets selling at GHȼ80 for single, GHȼ150 for both Double and VIP can be purchased at the Baatsoona Total filling station, Airport Shell, Harvest Chapel International and online at http:.tickets.ipaygh.harvestprai.com as well as other selected outlets.

As a family-oriented program, children between 5–12 years will be treated to a special package of music, dance, and games to be held simultaneously in an auditorium on the same premises. Performances by KingzKid, Kasa Music, Louis Pascal, and Children of God will ensure the children have a nourishing and life-changing experience.