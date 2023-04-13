With a mandate to grow the love and affinity for football in Ghana and the passion to give back to communities, Footy Cash, the Ghanaian-owned pool betting platform that was birthed by an official partnership between Keed Ghana Ltd. and the Ghana Football Authority, organised its maiden edition of the Community Soccer League in Kwahu, as part of the Easter festivities.

The one-day league drew in youth players from eight (8) football teams in the Kwahu East District, namely Okwahu City, Adonteng Royals, Barcelona Babies, Unity FC, Dynamics FC, Red Lion FC, Ahenema FC and Rocks FC in an enthralling knockout league which saw Unity FC winning the first cash prize of GHS 5,000 and Footy Cash branded jerseys and Ahenema FC, coming in second and winning GHS 3,000 plus jerseys as well. Dynamics FC came in third and won GHS 1,000.

Frederick Abbey, commercial manager and product designer for Footy Cash, indicated that this is one of many episodes of the community league series to be organised by Footy Cash, following the success of this maiden edition. “It is vital that the love for football in Ghana has to be revitalized; this is our [Footy Cash from Keed] own way of triggering that love; and what better way to do this than to incentivize patrons of the game while at it. Our pool bet game is designed with simplicity as the most important element and real time payment of winnings, directly into mobile money wallets – no wonder the patronage keeps growing”.

Footy Cash focuses on official matches from the Ghana Premier League, the women’s division and the division one league while it also features matches from foreign leagues to whip up excitement. Players can access Footy Cash by visiting www.footycash.com.gh or dialing *961# on any MTN, AirtelTigo or Vodafone.