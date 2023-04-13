Convenor of the Individual Bondholders Forum, Martin Kpebu has bemoaned the government’s failure to pay the matured coupons of members of the Forum.

Mr. Kpebu said the failure is tantamount to the government killing its citizens to keep the economy alive which is unfair and shameful.

The convenor of the Forum said despite the government announcing some months back that it was paying outstanding coupons to bondholders, it is yet to honour those promises and announcements.

“They are reneging on the payment of the coupons and principals that have fallen due and haven’t been paid. Some five coupons fell due on February 20, March 6, March 20, March 27, and March 30, and they have all not been paid and this is what the government is doing to us,” Mr. Kpebu lamented to Umaru Sanda Amadu on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

He further intimated that the government has deliberately been playing around anytime any of their coupons were due for payment which is having a negative bearing on the lives of members.

“All they are doing is wagadri and takashi and it is not good that the government is treating us this way. They expect us to keep making noise and then they come and pay something small and they go back to sleep again. The government must not take its citizens through such high-pressure hanky-panky game because it is not good and the constitution does not permit it.”

“These are citizens who have scrapped their meagre resources to lend to the government so that they can get a little interest and use that to pay school fees, buy medication, buy food, etc. and now the government is refusing to pay,” Mr. Kpebu added.