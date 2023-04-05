The Ghana United Nations Association (GUNA), a Civil Society Non-governmental organization in Ghana, has elected a seventeen-member executive body to help steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

The new executive body was elected at its 44th annual congress in an election which was supervised by officials from the La Dadekotopon Electoral Commission (EC).

This year’s congress was on the theme: Partnership for Development.

The newly elected executive body encompasses a secretariat staff which includes; Ambassador Nathan Rudolf as Secretary-General, Selaasie Lhal Hiadzi (Director of Administration), Anthony Amankwah (Director of Programmes), Nasir Abdalla Kassim (Director of International Affairs) and Bishop John Kwaku Asante (Director of Protocol).

Also, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association are Rev Chris Pardie (National President) Dr. Samuel Kodzo Senyoh, Vice President and Meriga Antaru (2nd Vice President).

The rest are Charles Nkrumah (National Organising Secretary), Mary Pokua Yankey (National Treasurer/Financial Secretary), Francis Ntijah (Secretary for Peace and Security), Razak Timbilla (Secretary for Governmental Affairs), and Reverend Fred Anyasor-Nartey (Secretary for Media and Publicity).

Others include Ambassador Samuel Bamidele Temitope Ojo, (National President for Youth Affairs) and Albert Forson (Secretary for Research and Education).

Meanwhile, Monika Elizabeth Anderson, Judith Donkor, Vitus Azeem, Alhaji Faisal Youssif, Emmanuel Zonyrah and Alhaji Adams also took up the role of Board of Directors.

Addressing members of the Association, National President of GUNA, Reverend Chris Pardie, revealed that the Association in the coming days will step up its presence in second circle institutions, deepen bilateral relations with its international partners as well as take stance on salient national issues affecting Ghana in a non-partisan manner.

He expressed optimism that the new executive will work effectively and efficiently to ensure the full realization of its mission and vision.

He added that an action plan will also be well coordinated to ensure that the Association is well-structured in all 16 various regions across the country.

About GUNA

Ghana United Nations Association, GUNA, is an ally association of the United Nations Organization which plays civil roles focusing extensively on helping to achieve improved and sustainable development within the ambit of the 17 MDGs.

As part of the formalization process, GUNA annuls the existing membership card by issuing a uniquely new membership card to members as well as instituting a more involving and comprehensive process of admitting fresh members.