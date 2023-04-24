The Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has cancelled Jay Bahd’s nomination in the New Artiste of the Year category of the 24th edition of the scheme.

On the night of the Nominees Announcement Show for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a one-week provisional window for addressing errors and omissions was announced.

Following this announcement, a number of well-meaning stakeholders made several submissions to the Board.

These concerns have been reviewed and responses have been sent to the various petitioners. One of the submissions made, which has generated high public interest, is Jay Bahd’s inclusion in the Best New Artiste category.

In a press statement, the VGMA Board announced that after deliberations, the Board agrees that Jay Bahd is not new to the scheme,

According to the statement, Jah Bahd shared a nomination on Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ for Collaboration of the Year in 2021 hence he’s not eligible as a nominee for the Best New Artiste category of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The statement revealed extensively that the error has been corrected, and Jay Bahd and his team have been informed accordingly.

Jah Bahd is a rapper and an ‘asakaa’ pioneer known for the hit song ‘Condemn’.

Below is the full statement

The inconvenience is deeply regretted. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Academy Member Austin Woode, for taking advantage of this Errors and Omissions window to help correct this oversight.

To the general public, we are extremely grateful for the level of engagement, submissions, and contributions during this one-week provisional window. We trust that this will lead to a more robust scheme for the industry.