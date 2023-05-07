Some top Ghanaian musicians took to the stage to flash their copious talents with world-class performances at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 24th edition of the most prestigious music event in Ghana which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6, 2023, saw Ghanaian music lovers being treated to various performances from, Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Epixode, Medikal, Gyakie, legendary Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena, King Promise and KiDi.

The night began with Gospel All-Star, led by Piesie Esther, who put on a captivating performance featuring Celestine Donkor, MOG Music, and Ohemaa Mercy.

They set the tone for the evening with an awe-inspiring display of vocal talent and theatricality.

Potential Grammy award-winner, Black Sherif was crowned the ‘Artiste of the Year’. The ‘Kweku The Traveller’ rapper cemented his King Blacko title after beating stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Camidoh, Sarkodie, King Promise, KiDi and Joe Mettle.

Check Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Epixode’s performances below