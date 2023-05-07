The 24th edition of Ghana’s prestigious music awards night, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off on May 6 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).
It was all glitz and glamour from the red carpet to the electrifying performances of greats on the music scene to the handing of awards.
Ofori Amponsah, Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena, and a host of others including the reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif treated patrons to hours of live performances of authentic and soothing Ghanaian tunes.
Below is the full list of winners.
- Artist of the Year – Black Sherif
- Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year (Black Sherif) – Kweku the Traveller
- Best Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo (Black Sherif)
- Best Collaboration of the Year – Country Side by Sarkodie Ft Black Sherif
- Hip-Hop Song of the Year – Kwaku the Traveler by Black Sherif
- Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
- Best Afro Pop Song of the Year – Therapy by Stonebwoy
- Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Atia by Epxiode
- Best Gospel Artiste – Piesie Esther
- Gospel Song of the Year – Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
- Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Hewale Lala by Perez Muzik
- Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Nothing is Too Hard by Niella
- Song Writer of the Year – Perez Musik
- Highlife Artiste Of The Year- Kofi Kinaata
- Album / EP of the Year – King Promise
- Best Afrobeat Afro-pop of the year- King Promise
- Record of the Year – Gyakie
- Best New Artiste of the Year – Lasmid
- Hiplife Song of the Year – Friday Night by Lasmid
- Unsung Artiste of the Year – DSL
- Sound Engineer of the Year – Altranova
- Producer of the Year- MOG Beatz
- Best International Collaboration of the Year – Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh
- African Artiste of the Year – Asake
- Achievement Award – Abekyireba Kofi Sammy
- Best Rap Performance of the Year – Amerado
- Afrobeats Song of the Year – Sugarcane by Camidoh
- Best Highlife Song Of The Year Kelvyn Boy Down Flat
- Vodafone Green Award – Worlasi