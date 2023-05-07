The 24th edition of Ghana’s prestigious music awards night, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off on May 6 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

It was all glitz and glamour from the red carpet to the electrifying performances of greats on the music scene to the handing of awards.

Ofori Amponsah, Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena, and a host of others including the reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif treated patrons to hours of live performances of authentic and soothing Ghanaian tunes.

Below is the full list of winners.