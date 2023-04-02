Newly inaugurated President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Kwabena Bempong has questioned the country’s preparedness in times of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

He believes engineering practitioners across the country must contribute immensely to ensuring that Ghana withstands any future disaster.

Delivering his speech at the GhIE 2023 Banquet, Ing. Bempong who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Associated Consultants Limited (ACON) called on engineers to be proactive.

“As a group of very brilliant and knowledgeable engineering practitioners, I believe we must rise and be counted. We must rise and be heard; we must rise and defend our people. Our ethos as professional engineering practitioners requires that we confront these issues head-on instead of being spectators, generating long, and I dare say useless fact-finding missions with factual and interpretive reports after an event.”

“As engineering practitioners, we must seek to think and act on these questions and help shape national dialogue on critical issues staring us in the face. Let us roll up our sleeves and get to work with duty bearers by offering solutions to the myriad of problems facing us and my prayer is that they would be ready to partner with us to help engineer our country into prosperity”, he stressed.

Ing. Kwabena Bempong’s six vision points for the institution under his tenure as he intends to lead the institution to further the institution’s strategic plan which was first developed in 2007.

1. Support the growth agenda of Membership of the Institution and put the welfare of members and their issues at the centre of all our deliberations.

2. To continue the vision of bringing all engineering practitioners under one umbrella, especially Technologists, Technicians and Craftsmen in accordance with our constitution and Engineering Council Law, Act 819 and appreciate the roles they play in the realization of the engineering value chain.

3. To further strengthen the Secretariat to respond to membership issues such as registration, examination, training, professional development and welfare.

4. Development of an Engineering Resource Centre.

5. To remain relevant on National issues by ensuring that our voices are heard and respected. We want to be known as an institution of significance where our expertise in anything engineering and development will be sought after.

6. To meet the UN’s universal call to action in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“I will endeavour to steer the institution’s activities towards the achievement of these goals especially the engineering-related goals through our activities and deliberations. My focus during my tenure will be on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.11, i.e. Sustainable and Affordable Housing”, he added.