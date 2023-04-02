A man believed to be in his 40s has committed suicide in Hamile in the Upper West Region.

He was found hanging on a tree close to the border between Hamile and Burkina Faso.

The deceased was found in the early hours of Saturday, April 1 hanging on a neem tree.

A police officer from the Hamile Police Command confirmed the incident and said the police received the information at about 1600 hours and proceeded to the scene.

The police said they found the lifeless body of the deceased dangling on a neem tree with a rope fastened around his neck.

The body was still left hanging at the time of filing this report, waiting for the traditional leaders of the Hapaa community to come and perform the necessary rituals before the body will be moved to the morgue.

Some residents indicated that the deceased was mentally unstable.