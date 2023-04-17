Former President John Dramani Mahama says he will establish a Governance Advisory Council, as part of his vision to improve political governance, help curb corruption and ensure the respect for human rights in the country.

Addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and supporters as part of his campaign to lead his party to the 2024 elections, Mr. Mahama said membership of the proposed Governance Advisory Council will include representatives of civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional leaders, and ordinary Ghanaians.

According to Mr. Mahama, who is promising to wage a sustained war against corruption and poor governance when elected in 2024, the functions of the Council will include the annual release of a State of Governance in Ghana report.

“Every year, the Council will release a report on the state of human rights, corruption, and a report on our governance, which will serve as a guide for government to know whether we are on the right track with regard to issues of governance, corruption, human rights, media, and other freedoms including torture and crime”, Ex-President Mahama said.

The establishment of the Governance Advisory Council as promised by former President Mahama will be yet another significant step in his quest to promote better governance and fight corruption.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson to Mr. Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, on April 16, 2023 said the former President during his first term as President introduced a Code of Ethics for Ministers of State and Government Appointees.

The code of ethics, according to Madam Bawah Mogtari reflected his government’s vision to maintain a clean government imbued with systems, clear procedures and guidelines for performance and delivery.

The Spokesperson said Mr. Mahama reminded ministers of state that while there are issues that would be accepted in the traditional and

cultural context, they are unacceptable under governance ethics and legal conduct.

“One of the strongest ways to prevent unacceptable conduct and abuse of office by public officials is to demarcate the ethical boundaries within which actions and inactions could be deemed to be acceptable or unacceptable”, he noted.