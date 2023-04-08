The Member of Parliament for the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) constituency, Samuel Atta-Mills has successfully completed and commissioned male and female detention wards for the Komenda Health Centre.

The wards are fully furnished with beds, televisions, and other appliances and medical equipment to help mitigate the numerous healthcare delivery challenges in the constituency.

Municipal Health Director, Mrs. Irene Essuman Acquah lauded the MP for the good initiative toward improving the health of constituents.

Mr. Atta-Mills also renovated the residence of the Municipal Health Director, renovated the Kissi Maternity Block at the Health Center, and also extended electricity to Nsawir CHPS Compound and many other projects.

The Chief of Komenda Nana Komeh VIII also praised and thanked the MP for providing such relief to the community as well as the health facility and asked other stakeholders to help in the development of Komenda and KEEA at large.

The MP further pledged support for work to commence on the Amotoe drainage system.