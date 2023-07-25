The Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem constituency (KEEA), Samuel Atta-Mills has donated 3,292 mathematical sets to the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the KEEA Municipality.

The first school to benefit from the lawmaker’s generosity was the newly established Ankaful Maximum Security Prison School which is preparing its first batch of inmates to write the BECE.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Atta-Mills, the KEEA constituency communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abel Aduko extended the MP’s best wishes to the candidates.

He also admonished candidates in the Municipality to eschew all forms of malpractices and put in their best to perform in the exam which is scheduled to commence on Monday, August 7, 2023.