The fate of two prospective aspirants seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming by-election at Kumawu hangs in the balance as the vetting committee is yet to clear them for the party’s primaries.

Eight NPP stalwarts were seeking to lead the party as its parliamentary candidate for the upcoming by-election, but six received clearance after the vetting.

The committee will not disclose reasons for its decision but only says the issues are internal.

The New Patriotic Party has set Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate ahead of the by-election at Kumawu.

The Electoral Commission is yet to officially announce a date for the by-election after the Kumawu parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the demise of the sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

The Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Danquah Smith Buttey who did not give more details confirmed two persons are yet to be cleared.

“We are done with the vetting of the aspirants. They have picked their balloting. We need a very credible candidate to win the by-election. They are all credible, but we need someone who is going to win the seat for us.”

When asked about the fate of the two persons who could not be cleared, he said it has to do with “Internal issues, [which] I can’t discuss here”.