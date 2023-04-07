Moove this month, joined its Ghana cohort of customers to celebrate their successful completion of tenure and ownership of their vehicle.

The festivities took place at its Accra office and included our customers (riders and drivers) and their families.

This coincided with Moove Ghana having passed the remarkable milestone of 2 million trips in Moove financed vehicles.

At the ceremony that lasted for an hour, Moove awarded end-of-tenure certificates and gifts to express its sincere gratitude to its hard-working and dedicated customers.

One customer was unable to attend, and his mother attended on his behalf and delivered a very moving speech.

It’s a moment of great pride for Moove and its customers.

Vehicle ownership in Ghana is very low at around 46 vehicles per 1000 people compared to 640 cars per 1000 in Europe and 816 in the U.S.

Less than 5% of new cars in Africa are purchased with financing compared to 92% in Europe.

The high cost of new vehicles and the limited availability of loans lead to a higher demand for used vehicles.

As a result, these factors make it difficult for most Ghanaians to afford vehicle ownership.

Congratulations Moovers and keep #Moovin !