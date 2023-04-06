The New Patriotic Party has set Tuesday, April 11, 2023, for nominations to be opened for interested persons in the vacant Kumawu seat to pick their forms.

Nominations will close on Friday, April 14, 2023, while Sunday, April 23 has been set to elect a parliamentary candidate for the by-election.

The timelines for the by-election for the Kumawu constituency were taken after the party’s national executive committee and national council meetings on Monday, April 3.

The Party in a release also stated that it had “approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Friday, March 31 declared the Kumawu Parliamentary seat vacant following the passing of the late Philip Basoah on March 28, 2023.

The 54-year-old late Kumawu MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after he was found unconscious in his room on Friday, March 24, and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Before Parliament closed for recess on Friday, Speaker Bagbin disclosed that the Electoral Commission has been officially informed about the MP’s death and waiting for the conduct of a by-election within the next ninety days in accordance with Section 3 of the EC’s Amendment Act 1996 ACT 52.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) eulogized the late Mr Basoah saying “a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament cannot be overemphasized.”