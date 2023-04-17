Pentecost University and five distinguished world-class Universities (Warwick, UNIBO, LULEA, BIUST, ILMENAU) have been awarded a total of €2.69 million (equivalent of approximately GH¢35.3 million) for its premium research into the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber-Physical Systems, Robotics, Laser technologies and Life Cycle modelling for eco-efficient manufacturing of electric vehicle components.

This award from the European Commission Horizon-MSC-2022-DN-01-01 for the Pentecost University Consortium places the University ahead of its competitors in value-driven research and practical engineering education in Ghana.

In signing the grant documents, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua said the grant has come at an opportune time to support PU to pioneer the development of novel technologies in the design of EV manufacturing processes across battery and fuel cells lines. The VC added that the grant would also support bright PhD candidates in this area.

On his part, the Director of International Digital Centre, PU, Mr. Isaac Kuma Yeboah said the University won the grant with a total score of 98%, which exceeded the threshold of 70%. This he added is a clear demonstration of the new and high competencies built by PU over years.

Engineering research and innovation at PU received a massive boost when the University got administrative approval for 5 practical-based Bachelor Engineering (B.Eng) programmes earlier this year. This is in line with University A+ agenda to be a hub for industrial research and problem-solving.