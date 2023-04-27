Nhyiraba Kojo, a popular Hip Life Musician and owner of the NK City Nightclub at Fijai-Takoradi has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by a Sekondi Commercial High Court for contempt in a case filed by four residents of Fijai over noise from his nightclub.

The court presided over by Justice Sedina Agbemava sentenced him to imprisonment following Nhyiraba Kojo’s failure to observe an interlocutory injunction order by the court for him to stop the noise at the nightclub, ensure soundproof installation at the NK City Nightclub and submit a report to the court.

Speaking to Citi News, Counsel for the four Fijai residents petitioners, Pamela Arvoh-Mensah of Owusu Ankomah Arvoh Mensah, Dzigba and Associates said the court sentenced the respondent, Nhyiraba Kojo to a term of imprisonment of 30 days.