Six persons have been arrested at Wanchiki in the Chereponi district in the North East Region following the communal clash in February this year that left two dead and several properties destroyed.

The Wednesday morning incident follows last Thursday’s arrest of the son of Wanchiki who was seen with the mobile phone of one of the deceased persons.

Confirming the arrest to Citi News, the police say the suspects were seen with some properties of the people whose houses were burnt.

The source says the people took the items before setting the houses on fire.

The incident was reported to the police which led to their arrest.

The six have since been sent to Yendi for further investigations and to be put before court.