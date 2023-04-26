The CEO and Founding Member of the Ghana Commodity Exchange, Tucci Ivowi, has charged female staff of the insurance group Hollard Ghana to stay focused to accomplish higher strides.

According to her, women must become experts in their industry to advance to leadership positions. She urged them to deliver results because smart leaders want intelligent individuals on their teams. She believes that to change the narrative, we must embrace equity and seize opportunities to find more fair solutions.

She addressed the Hollard Women High Tea, which was themed “Embrace Equity” to commemorate IWD 2023 at Tribeca, a restaurant in Accra.

In her view, women should always work SMARTER. They ought to develop a work ethic that makes them Sincere, Motivated, Artistic, Resilient, Tough, Empathetic, and Respected. She underlined the need to adopt these professional principles to remain relevant and advance to the next prospect.

In her presentation, Tucci said:

“Don’t focus on the ladder, or you are likely to fall. Focus on achieving results, and that will elevate you”. “Don’t let yourself down and blame others for not letting you reach your potential. Failure allows you to grow; embrace it”. “Do not take an opportunity and squander it. This act affects women; do not let your gender down”. “To remain relevant, never stop developing yourself”. “Marry a friend and a partner. Someone supportive of your career advancements”.

The speaker, Tucci Ivowi, was complimented by the host, Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, for empowering Hollard women.

Sheila Wristberg, CEO of IRisk Management LTD, a guest, also, introduced Hollard Women to ‘Women Leadership in Insurance Africa’. It is a community for women Sheila founded in the insurance industry that provides support, advice, skills, and mentorship to enable women to excel.

The day ended with great bonding activities like singing and dancing, accompanied by good food and music. Participants also had the opportunity to network with the speaker and guests.

