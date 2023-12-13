Insurance group Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries of Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, has been adjudged as the Best Organization in Employee Branding at the HR Focus Conference and Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.

The HR Focus Conference and Awards is an event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in human resources. This year’s conference, organized under the theme: ‘The HR Mandate; Building Resilient People and Businesses’ sought to spotlight and commend exemplary HR management practices spanning various industries.

Speaking on the recognition, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said, “We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognizes our dedication to our employees and our efforts to create an inclusive work culture”.

“At Hollard, we firmly believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to providing them with a workplace that supports their growth, development, and well-being. She added that the award underscores Hollard Ghana’s dedication to nurturing a vibrant company culture and an environment that values its employees” she noted.

George Kofi Panford, Head of People at Hollard Ghana, added: “We have invested significantly in initiatives that enhance employee branding, including professional development programs, employee recognition (Purple Star Awards), internal communication platforms and mentorship opportunities. These initiatives form part of our purpose of treating everyone with care and dignity. This award validates the company’s ongoing endeavours to prioritise its employees’ needs and career aspirations”.

Hollard Ghana’s victory in the Employee Branding category is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to creating a workplace environment that fosters growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction.

In addition to this recognition, the insurance group also received three other recognitions: Best Organisation in Rewards Management, Compensation & Benefits, and HR Management in Insurance.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard offers various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via 0800 444 999. Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh, https://melcom.com/hollard-insurance and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.