The country’s favourite Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, paid over GHC88 million in claims last year. The company has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to policyholders by providing outstanding services.

Hollard Insurance paid out a total gross claim of GHC 76,877,013.79 in 2022 for various products, while Hollard Life Assurance, the youngest subsidiary, paid a sum of GHC 11,331,298 as a gross claim for a wide range of insurance policies.

Speaking on the feat, the Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, Daniel Boi Addo, said, “As the two-time CIMG insurance company of the year, we are glad to impact lives positively. These numbers reflect our dedication to delivering on our promises. We are extremely proud of our claims team, headed by Iris Logan, for consistently delivering exceptionally. On average, Hollard Insurance pays GHC3.8m / 4m of claims per month and about GHC159,090.90 per day on all products, including motor, Home, Fire, Travel, Engineering, and Personal Accident, to mention a few. Thank you to the claims team for working tirelessly to put a smile on the face of our customers”.

“Due to our strong commitment to the claims payment process, we have proactively improved our systems. We ensure the insured gets what is appropriate to restore normalcy because we put customers first in everything we do. He added that we want our customers to know we deeply care about them; we do not take their plights for granted”.

Managing Director of Hollard Life Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, added: “As a responsible corporate institution, acknowledged as the Best Growing Life insurance company -GIA, we ensure that all legitimate claims are processed and paid within 24 hours. We aim to enable more people to create and secure a better future by being a catalyst for positive and enduring change. Hence, we aim to show care and dignity by offering excellent customer experience and compassionate support throughout the claims process. By promptly evaluating claims and ensuring fair settlements, Hollard Ghana builds trust and fosters long-lasting customer relationships. We remain focused on providing unparalleled service and support to our policyholders, ensuring they feel protected and cared for in their times of need”.

More recently, the insurance group has launched a new Customer Experience Centre and a toll-free number, 0800-444-999, to augment its service delivery. The Centre is equipped with innovative technology and highly skilled Customer Experience Advisors responsible for promptly addressing the needs of enquirers and customers of the insurance group.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance.

The group combines its deep local market knowledge, having operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard offers various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.